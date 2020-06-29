Contact

Covid-19 latest national update shows no new deaths in Ireland

But warning as the number of reported cases is increasing, with some new clusters

Covid-19 latest national update

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been no new Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland, it has been confirmed. This compares with one death reported yesterday.

It also disclosed that there have been 24 new cases, compared with three additional cases reported yesterday.

There is now a total of 25,462 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Announcing the latest figures, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters. 

"As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it's important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date. 

"Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, added: "Today we are reporting at least six cases associated with international travel. Many countries around the world are still experiencing high and increasing levels of this disease.

"Last week, there were over 1.1 million cases reported and there have now been over 10 million cases reported globally to date. The risk of imported cases remains high. It's important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time."

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE Group Lead for Older Persons said: "Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable. 

"Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it's important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of Covid-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

