Contact
Gardaí warn of scam jury service emails in circulation
An Garda Síochána has been alerted to a scam where members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.
In the email, a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number.
"This is a scam, and the public is advised not to click on any links," gardaí said.
"A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.
"The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post.
"Other official communications are sent either by registered post, summons or under warrant."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.