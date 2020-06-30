No change to the wet, damp and rainy weather in Donegal

Contact
It will be mostly cloudy today with patches of rain or drizzle.
There will be some good dry spells also.
Generally overcast today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, parts of the midlands and east will hold dry for much of the day with some brighter spells. Cool for the time of year with highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light west to southwest or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/YXO8ac00DA— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2020
It is cool for this time of year, with highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees Celsius, in light, southwest or variable breezes.
Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle overnight with local mist and fog too. There will be some brighter spells on Wednesday but overall cloudy with scattered outbreaks of showery rain.
