Twenty lambs are stolen from land in Newmills, Donegal

Lambs taken
Gardaí have received a report that twenty lambs were stolen from land in the Newmills area.
These lambs have a green and red mark on each shoulder.
People can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
Forty sheep were also stolen from the Gleneely area and gardaí are hopeful that this crime is not a growing trend.
