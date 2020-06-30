Eyes down for outdoor bingo in Letterkenny which is back on the cards this July

Gardaí from the community policing unit in Letterkenny have rescheduled an outdoor bingo event.

The bingo is now set to take place on July 12 at the overflow car park at the rear of the retail park in Letterkenny. For those who are not familiar with the area, it is best described as the area behind TK Maxx. The bingo will start at 2pm.

Anyone who attends this event will arrive in their cars and they will be directed to a parking space and will remain in their vehicle and play bingo from their car.

Bingo books sold at €5/one book per person.

All money taken in from sale of bingo books will be given out in prizes on the day.

Bookings for the event will be taken each day between 2pm and 3pm on 074 91 67 126 or email letterkenny.community@garda.ie.