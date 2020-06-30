Donegal gardaí investigate burglary at Portsalon holiday home

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a burglary in Portsalon.

Garda Grainne Doherty urged people to keep an eye on holiday homes that they have not visited in a while.

The burglary took place at a holiday home which is under construction in the Rockmount area between March 12 and June 24.

A window at the property was smashed and a sliding door was also damaged. Entry was gained but nothing was taken. The house had been lying empty for some time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone, in that area, who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53 060.