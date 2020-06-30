Contact

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expresses concern over a "worrying trend" of increase in Covid-19 cases

One cluster located in the northwest and its transmission was travel-related, originating in Iraq

Dr Tony Holohan's concern over clusters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has expressed concern over a "worrying trend" of cases of Covid-19 rising in Ireland as well as "some new clusters".

One of those clusters was located in the northwest of Ireland and its transmission was travel-related, originating in Iraq.

The total number of fatalities remains at 1,735.

There is now a total of 25,462 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Dr Holohan said: "We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters."

Ten days

A dramatic increase has been recorded in the past ten days. More than 200 clusters were identified in two days between June 20 and 23. Another sharp rise was recorded between June 26 and 27 with 90 new clusters recorded.

To date, the highest-profile clusters have been detected in nursing homes and meat factories where hundreds were infected. Clusters in nursing homes have claimed the most lives.

However, there have also been clusters in hospitals, workplaces and family homes.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are:

A fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)
A cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry
Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties
Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
Flu-like symptoms
If you have symptoms, self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.

