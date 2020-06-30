Prescription medication, cash and bank documents stolen during the course of Ballybofey burglary

Prescription medication, a small amount of cash and bank documents have been stolen during a burglary which occurred in Ballybofey between 11pm on Saturday night and midday on Sunday, last weekend.

The incident took place at Cois na Finn, Ballybofey.

Entry was gained to a house through an unsecured rear window.

If anyone in that area observed anything that might assist with our investigation they can contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.