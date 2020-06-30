Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a clothes bank at Ballymacool

Contact
Gardaí are investigating fire at clothes bank in Ballymacool
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a clothes bank on June 28.
The incident occurred at Ballymachool on Sunday shortly before 11.50am.
Read also: Twenty lambs stolen from land at Newmills
The fire brigade attended the scene.
If anyone was in that area on Sunday morning past and observed any activity/people in the area please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Met Éireann weather station is based at the military barracks of the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp. Picture: Michael McHugh)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.