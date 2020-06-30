Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a clothes bank at Ballymacool

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a clothes bank on June 28.

The incident occurred at Ballymachool on Sunday shortly before 11.50am.

Read also: Twenty lambs stolen from land at Newmills

The fire brigade attended the scene.

If anyone was in that area on Sunday morning past and observed any activity/people in the area please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.