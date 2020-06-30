Gardaí investigate incident of criminal damage on lower main street, Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at a business premises on Lower Main Street, Letterkenny on Tuesday, June 23 between 11.30pm and 11.50pm.

The glass in the front door of the premises was smashed and a number of males were observed running from the area.

If anyone observed these males or if anyone was in the area around that time with a dash-cam then we would ask if they would contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-91 67100.