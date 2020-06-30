Donegal community housing project gets the go-ahead

Contact
A community housing project in west Donegal has been given the go-head.
The County Donegal Parents and Friends Association has confirmed that three community housing units of four individual self-contained bedrooms at Fair Hill Dungloe will now proceed to the construction stage.
The project will provide assisted living accommodation for 12 people.
It is expected that the contractors will be on site within the next four to six weeks.
The association has expressed thanks to the Department of Housing, the housing section of Donegal County Council and all those associated in finally getting the project off the ground.
Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey, who is a member of the board of the association, said: “I know full well the time and effort many individuals have put into this project over many years, from trying to acquire a suitable site to securing the necessary funding”.
She paid tribute to all those involved for their commitment and dedication to the project and said she is looking forward to the contractors moving on site soon to commence the works.
