Latest Covid-19 update shows first new case in Donegal in weeks

The first new case of Covid-19 in Donegal for several weeks has been confirmed this evening.

There have now been 465 positive cases in the county since testing began.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested positive in Sligo has jumped from 128 to 138 while in Leitrim there has been one new case.

The latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Sunday, June 28.

The fact that all three counties have seen an increase on the one day after a period that has seen them remain static on an almost daily basis for the past month will inevitably raise some concerns.

Nationally, there has been one new Covid-19 death in the Republic of Ireland, it has also been confirmed. Yesterday there were no additional deaths.

It also disclosed that there have been 11 new cases, compared with 24 additional cases reported yesterday and three the day before.

There have been 1,736 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Announcing the latest figures, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there has now been a total of 25,473 Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic.

“We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread."