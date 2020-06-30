Report reveals that there were 127 Donegal women who had terminations last year

Contact
A total of 6,666 terminations were carried out in Ireland last year, new figures reveal.
Of these, 127 were listed as being to women whose county of residence, or place of residence (where the woman resides outside of the State) was Donegal.
According to the first Annual Report on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, 21 of the terminations were classed as being where there was a "risk to life or health" while three were in cases where there was a "risk to life or health in an emergency."
One hundred of the terminations were in cases where the condition was "likely to lead to death of foetus".
The vast majority of the cases (6,542) were in cases of "early pregnancy."
