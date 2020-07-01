Contact

Warning issued to dog owners after three attacks on livestock in Donegal in recent months

Gardaí have received nearly 50 reports of attacks on livestock nationally since March

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners in Donegal to ensure their dogs are kept under control after receiving three reports of livestock being attacked in the county in the last four months.

Gardaí have received nearly 50 reports of attacks on livestock nationally since March this year.

In one incident in Leitrim, a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm. The owner was identified and had to pay damages to the farmer and the dog then had to be put down.

In another incident in Meath, a farmer shot two dogs as the dogs had killed six sheep and injured two more.

Inspector James White said: "If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

"Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed.” 

Prosecution under Section 9 of Control of Dogs Act 1986 could result in one month in prison and/or €600 fine.

 

