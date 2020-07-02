Two injured in suspected stabbing incident in Donegal.

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a suspected stabbing incident
Gardaí are investigating a suspected stabbing incident overnight in Letterkenny in which two people have been injured.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident at a house in the Oldtown area shortly after 2am.
A man in his early 40s has been arrested.
Two people were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.
The scene is closed off for a forensic examination.
