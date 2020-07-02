Donegal is 2nd favourite summer staycation location post-lockdown

County Donegal is the nation’s number 2 staycation destination after Kerry this summer, now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted and tourism authorities urge people to holiday at home.

Kerry topped the poll with nearest rivals Donegal at (12%), Galway (11%) and Cork (10%).

Dublin (6%), Wexford (5%), Clare (5%), Mayo (3%) and Kilkenny (2%) scored so low by comparison but spare a thought for the likes of the County Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Leitrim who apparently didn’t register any score at all in the nationally representative poll of 1,000 people for online lottery company Lottoland.

Regionally, Kerry came out tops with Munster people as the county most likely to be chosen as their first choice destination for a staycation, with Donegal and Galway more popular choices amongst Dubliners.

The nation’s capital Dublin, AKA ‘The Big Smoke’, got its biggest vote as holiday destination from the people of Connacht/Ulster.

Twice as many Irish females chose Galway than Irish males, whilst over twice as many men preferred Donegal than the women.

Meanwhile, the millennial 18-34 age group, starved of cheap holidays abroad and Music Festivals at home, reckoned Kerry was the best place to mope around for this summer of local holidaying.

The national poll also asked what seaside location Irish people would like to visit for the first time to soak up the sun on a well earned post-lockdown break and 1 in 7 went for the Keem Bay in Achill (14%), which came out well on top ahead of other popular beach destinations such as Salthill in Galway (10%), Bundoran in Donegal (8%), Inch in Kerry (6%), Inchydoney in Co Cork (5%) and surfers paradise Lahinch in Co Clare (5%). Perhaps surprisingly, the Kerry beaches in Ballybunion (4%) and Banna (3%), as well as Brittas Bay in Wicklow (3%), Kilkee in Co Clare (4%) and Courtown in Wexford (1%) all came in well down the survey of preferential ‘staycation sun spots’.

Salthill is the most preferred first time seaside destination for Dublin residents, who also gave Inch and Kilkee favourable votes, with those in Munster most likely to prefer Keem in Achill Island. Connacht/Ulster folk support their own and gave Bundoran in Donegal its biggest vote.