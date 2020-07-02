Contact

McConalogue honoured to be appointed junior minister

Donegal TD joined by Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan in list of appointments

Charlie Mc Conalogue

Charlie Mc Conalogue has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for law reform

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue has said he is honoured to been appointed as a junior minister in the new coalition government.

The Inishowen-based TD has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for law reform.

Speaking on Wednesday night he said: “I am honoured to be appointed as a minister of state and looking forward to that challenge and in particular to be in a position to work on behalf of the people of Donegal and the country," he said.

“I am looking forward to the brief as a minister of state and working for Donegal and working within the government to make sure Donegal is well represented in Donegal.”

He was one of 17 junior ministers appointed on Wednesday.

Frank Feighan, Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim, a constituency which takes in part of south Donegal, has been appointed to the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy.

The Government has today confirmed the full list of ministers of state, with eight from Fianna Fáil, seven from Fine Gael and three from the Green Party.

The full list of junior ministers is:

Dara Calleary, FF, Mayo: Government Chief Whip, has also been assigned to Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht with responsibility for the Gaeltacht and Sport.

Thomas Byrne, FF, Meath East: Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade with responsibility for EU Affairs.

Patrick O'Donovan, FG, Limerick: Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works.

Ossian Smyth, GP, Dún Laoghaire:  Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment.

Jack Chambers, FF, Dublin West: Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance.

Josepha Madigan, FG, Dublin Rathdown: Department of Education and Skills with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion.

Martin Heydon, FG, Kildare South: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Research & Development/ Farm Safety/ New Market Development.

Anne Rabbitte, FF, Galway East: Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration with responsibility for Disability.

Colm Brophy, FG, Dublin South-West: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora.

Charlie McConalogue, FF, Donegal: Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform

Joe O'Brien, GP, Dublin Fingal: Department of Rural and Community Development with responsibility for Community Development and Charities.

Peter Burke, FG, Longford–Westmeath: Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government with responsibility for Local Government and Planning.

Malcolm Noonan, GP, Carlow-Kilkenny: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform.

Robert Troy, FF, Longford–Westmeath: Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for Trade Promotion.

Damien English, FG, Meath West: Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses.

Mary Butler, FF, Waterford: Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People.

Frank Feighan, FG, Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal & North Roscommon: Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy.

Niall Collins, FF, Limerick County: Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science with responsibility for Skills and Further Education.

