Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn appointed Sinn Féin Dáil Chief Whip

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has been appointed Sinn Féin's Dáil Chief Whip.
As part of the role, the Inishowen-based TD will attend Sinn Féin's frontbench meetings.
Speaking as she announced Sinn Féin's new frontbench team today, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD said: "New government Ministers will have to be on their toes and on top of their briefs because they will be matched by a very energetic, very determined Sinn Féin leading the opposition.
"We will hold the government to account, bring forward solutions and continue championing the change that so many people want. I am very proud of our new frontbench team and the fact that we have strong representation from rural Ireland, as well as our cities."
