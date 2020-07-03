Law Society invites Donegal solicitors to apply for its Women in Leadership Programme 2020

The Law Society of Ireland is inviting Donegal female solicitors from all areas of practice to apply for the Women in Leadership Programme 2020 by Friday 10 July 2020.

Women in Leadership is a mentorship programme which aims to empower and support women in advancing their careers to senior leadership positions. The programme is presented by the Law Society in collaboration with Law Society Finuas Skillnet with the support of Skillnet Ireland.

Women in leadership

In November 2019, the President of the Law Society Michele O’Boyle highlighted Women in Leadership as a key priority for her year in office.

“The solicitors’ profession reached gender parity in 2014 and while women currently account for 51% of practising solicitors they only hold 33% of leadership roles,” said Ms O’Boyle.

“The Women in Leadership Programme aims to encourage more women to grow towards leadership roles and help remove some of the barriers to these positions,” she said.

“The programme is beneficial and rewarding for both mentor and mentee,” explained Ms O’Boyle. “The mentor and mentee bond is one of trust, confidence and encouragement. Mentors can offer mentees their experience and guidance on how to progress up the career ladder, how to find their next role, develop skills and grow their contact base.”

“It is also a great way to give back to the profession,” she said. “It is important for all members of the profession to strive for equality and inclusion and to foster opportunities now to help our future leaders.”

The Women in Leadership programme is offered to female solicitors across the country who have been qualified for a minimum of five years, while applications to become a mentor are welcomed from both female and male colleagues.

“I would encourage my colleagues who are suitably qualified to apply for this year’s Women in Leadership programme, to inspire our future female leaders and help our profession achieve true equality at all career levels. While we progress in our own careers we can lift others too,” said Ms O’Boyle.

Apply now

The Women in Leadership programme runs from October 2020 to May 2021. Mentors and mentees are paired during July and August and participants are encouraged to meet once a month over the course of the programme.

Applications for mentor and mentee positions close on Friday 10 July 2020. For more information or to apply to this year’s programme, see: www.lawsociety.ie/ womeninleadership or email LW@lawsociety.ie.