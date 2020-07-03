Man to appear before special sitting of Letterkenny District Court following assault

Contact
Letterkenny's new court house.
A man in his early 40s is to appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning arising from an assault.
The incident occurred at a house in the Old town area of Letterkenny shortly after 2am on Thursday morning.
A man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí in Letterkenny yesterday morning, July 2 in connection with this assault.
This man has since been charged and will appear before the district court at 11am.
