Marine experts issue warn people not to eat shellfish they harvest from the shore themselves

Marine experts are advising people not to eat shellfish from the shores following a spike in naturally-occurring toxins that can cause illness, and in rare cases, death, in humans.



The Marine Institute said the increased toxin levels were found during a routine nationwide shellfish monitoring programme.

The Marine Institute emphasised that strict controls and monitoring in association with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Sea Fishery Protection Authority are in place.

Manager of the Marine Institute’s Shellfish Safety programme, Dave Clarke advised the public to source shellfish from approved retail establishments.

He said: “We would strongly advise the public to avoid picking their own shellfish along the shoreline, and to only source shellfish from an approved retail establishment.”

For further information please go to the Marine Institute's official website.