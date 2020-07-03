First batch of former personnel of the Permanent Defence Force for re-enlistment approved

The new Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, today welcomed the re-enlistment of the first group of former personnel into the Army, Naval Service and the Air Corps.

How many, if any will be based at the 28 Inf Batt headquarters at Finner Camp in Donegal is not known at this stage.

Approving the re-enlistment of the first group, Minister Coveney today welcomed the positive response to the scheme since its launch last April:

‘It is heartening to see the level of interest from former personnel since the scheme was launched and I believe this demonstrates the sense of service among members of the Defence Forces as well as the enduring appeal of a career in the Defence Forces. I look forward to receiving further recommendations from the Chief of Staff for the re-enlistment of further groups into the Permanent Defence Force’.

The Scheme which was launched on 1 April last, provides for re-enlistment for a minimum of six months or up to 3 years. Since the launch of the Scheme, some 637 applications have been received with over 515 applications going forward for further assessment by the Chief of Staff.

‘This scheme represents one of the range of actions being pursued to address the skill shortages in the PDF and as Minister for Defence, I extend a very warm welcome back to those re-joining.’