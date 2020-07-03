Yellow wind weather warning issued for Saturday night in Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Connacht, Donegal and Clare.

It is forecast to be very windy on Saturday night and for a time on Sunday with a risk of some disruption.

Status Yellow - Wind Warning for Connacht, Donegal and Clare. Valid from 22:00 Saturday 4 July 2020 until 08:00 Sunday 5 July 2020 pic.twitter.com/BjuUZzCfPT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2020

South to southwest winds, veering westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h expected.

The warning will is valid from 10pm on Saturday until 8am on Sunday.