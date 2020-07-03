Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 update: no new cases in Donegal as national figures show fewer deaths and new cases than yesterday

Covid-19 update: no new cases in Donegal as national figures show fewer deaths and new cases than yesterday

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Donegal has remained level, according to the latest figures.

No new cases have been reported in the latest 24 hour period to midnight on Wednesday, July 1st.

In Sligo, where there was an increase earlier in the week, the number is now level again on 141 while Leitrim has had 80 cases since testing began.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of two more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, it was reported that there had been five additional deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Nine additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, compared with 15 the day before, bringing the total to 25,498.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie