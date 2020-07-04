Contact

Work to replace water pipe in Donegal village to resume next week

Irish Water is replacing approximately 300 metres of cast iron pipes

Burst water main in Inishowen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The laying of a new main water pipe in an area of south Donegal is to resume next week.

Irish Water is replacing approximately 300 metres of cast iron main in Ballintra. 

The work will resume on Monday, July 6 in line with Government and HSE guidance. 

The contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

The water mains replacement works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 300 metres of problematic cast iron water mains with modern, high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes. The works will be undertaken along Main Street and are expected to be completed by the end of August.

To minimise disruption, the work will be completed in short sections and traffic management will be in place. Irish Water and Donegal County Council regret any inconvenience caused by these works and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.

Speaking about the project, Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley said: ''Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Ballintra. These works were temporarily stopped in response to the COVID-19 crisis but will now resume in line with Government and HSE guidance.

The work will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 300 metres of cast iron water mains along Main Street. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

''The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shutoffs. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.'' 

