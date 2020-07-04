Gardaí seeking the public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of 15-year-old boy

Contact
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Ronan Quinn who was last seen on Thursday, July 2.
Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, slim build and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, grey t-shirt, black jacket and black runners.
Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street garda station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
