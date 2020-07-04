Gardaí issue missing person appeal for 22-year-old woman

Contact
Folashade Mawoyeka was last seen in Navan, County Meath, but is also known to frequent Dundalk, Co Louth
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Folashade Mawoyeka, who was reported missing to Gardaí on Wednesday 17th June 2020.
Folashade was last seen in Navan, County Meath, but is also known to frequent Dundalk, Co Louth.
Folashade is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Folashade's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
