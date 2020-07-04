PSNI appeals for information about a car crash near Derry-Donegal border

Contact
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to a car crash in Derry.
Police are seeking information about a blue Lexus which was involved in a crash on the Letterkenny Road around midnight last night.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact the PSNI Strand Road City Centre Neighbourhood Team.
