Windy night in store for Donegal

A windy night is in store for Donegal.

Met Éireann says it will become windy tonight, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds veering westerly.

It will be cloudy and rather misty for a time with rain and drizzle, but the rain, drizzle and mist will clear away southeastwards, followed by clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy. Turning fresher with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.



A weather advisory notice has been issued for Ireland for unseasonably windy conditions on Saturday night and Sunday, with strong and gusty westerly winds at times.

The notice, issued at 9am on Saturday, is in place from 9pm on Saturday to 8pm on Sunday.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Derry and Antrim. Strong winds may lead to some disruption on Sunday.