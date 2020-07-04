Contact

HSE commits to school leavers hub for west Donegal 

 

The hub will deliver day services for school leavers who have additional needs upon finishing school

The inquests were heard at the HSE offices, Catherine Street

The HSE has committed to fund a school leavers hub in Dungloe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE has committed to a school-leavers hub for west Donegal. 

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has today welcomed the news that the HSE has committed to fund a school leavers hub in Dungloe, for school leavers who have additional needs.

The hub will deliver day services for school leavers in Dungloe area who have additional needs upon finishing school.

“I welcome this news and it will come as a great relief and joy to many families in West Donegal. Those parents who advocated and campaigned for this are to be commended for their hard work and dedication. As a community, we owe them a debt of gratitude for fighting for such resources,” Deputy Doherty said:

“After an analysis of the home location of each 2020 leaver, information on leavers over the coming few years and a knowledge of capacity within all existing services, Dungloe was identified as the location for the new development in Co Donegal.

“I understand that a total of €50,000 per annum rent/lease cost has been allocated for the Dungloe project. HSE Donegal Community Inclusion Training Services (DCITS) are currently developing the plans and will be delivering the Day Service when completed. Suitable premises have been identified in line with the guidance from the New Directions Policy which outlines the requirements for new service developments.

“I have been informed that the onset of COVID-19 has had an impact on the rate of progress of this development; however, DCITS is currently in the process of identifying a suitable temporary premise which will be used until the permanent premises is completed. The service is also planning for the recruitment of staff and planning day service programmes and supports which will be safe for all concerned and in accordance with public health guidance.

“I look forward to seeing this project progress and be completed in a timely manner and I commend those who have worked to get it this far. It is indeed good news for families and those school leavers who will benefit from this service.”

