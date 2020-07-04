Sadness at the death of Donegal GAA player and her unborn daughter

There is sadness in the Finn Valley at the death of a well-known young mother and her unborn baby.

Marsha McConnell (née Murphy) from Castlefinn passed away on Thursday. Her family are also mourning the loss of her unborn daughter Bella.

She was well-known in sporting circles in Donegal having played a key role in the formation of the Robert Emmets ladies team for whom she also played. Marsha also represented the Donegal ladies team.

In a tribute, her club described her as “the life and soul of the teams she played in and indeed anytime she was in company with anyone”.

“Marsha always had time for everyone and always a smile to go along with it,” the club said.

Marsha was a member of the Clan na Gael ladies football team in Sydney from 2009 until 2015.

“Marsha was the ultimate teammate, a wonderful wing forward that battled with such heart in every game she played,” the club said.

"A powerful presence on and off the pitch, our beautiful Marsha was always at the centre of our Clan social gatherings. She was a dedicated committee member throughout her time in Sydney.”

Marsha is survived by her husband Rory, son Noah, parents Bernadette and John and brothers Declan, Ted and Shaun-Paul.

Marsha's remains are reposing at her parents' home, Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefinn. Her funeral is from there on Sunday, at 12.15pm for Mass at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn.

Her remains will be carried to the church from outside Mc Glynn's Restaurant, via Sandy Row. Cremation is in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Due to Government restrictions, the wake and Mass are private to family and close friends. Those attending the wake house may do so from the Liscooley direction and departing in the direction of the Castlefin/Convoy Road.