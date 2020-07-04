Latest Covid-19 update shows one new death nationally and no new cases in Donegal

The number of people who have been tested positive with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal remains at 465 this Saturday evening.

The next county by county breakdown will be published on Monday.

One more person nationally has sadly died from the disease. This brings to 1,741 the number of people who have lost their lives from coronavirus in this country.

Eleven further confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also reported, bringing the total number of cases since testing began to 25,509.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest figure comes as restrictions on international travel are likely to remain in place until July 20 at the earliest, under plans to be considered by the Cabinet on Monday.

This includes the requirement to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Ireland from abroad.

However, concern about a possible resurgence of the virus in other countries has prompted advice to the Government that they should remain in place for now.