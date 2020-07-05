Covid-19 daily update reports no new deaths

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

Meanwhile, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed new cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The next county-by-county breakdown of Covid-19 cases will be published tomorrow.