Donegal had wetter June than any other county

Contact
Majority of rainfall totals at the weather stations around the country were above average
Donegal had the wettest June of any county in the country.
The country’s highest rainfall total was recorded at the weather station at Finner, where 170.3mm of rain fell. That was 236% of the long term average.
Met Éireann’s report for June shows the majority of monthly rainfall totals at the weather stations around the country were above average and all available monthly sunshine totals were below average.
Monthly rainfall totals for the month were lowest at Oak Park, Co Carlow with 40.5 mm.
The highest daily rainfall total was 53.6 mm at Newport, Co Mayo on June 28, its wettest June day since records began there 60 years ago.
The number of rain days ranged from 14 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Cork Airport to 25 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin. The number of wet days ranged from seven days at Mace Head, Co Galway to 17 days at three stations in Sligo and Donegal. A wet day is a day with 1.0 mm or more of rainfall.
The majority of mean air temperatures were close to their average for the month.
The month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed of 37 knots (69 km/h)
was reported at Malin Head, on June 5 and Roches Point, Co Cork on June 6.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Newly appointed Deputy Principals Gareth Doherty (Coláiste na Carraige) and Caroline Mohan (Abbey Vocational School)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.