Donegal had wetter June than any other county

The country’s highest rainfall total was recorded at the weather station at Finner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal had the wettest June of any county in the country.

The country’s highest rainfall total was recorded at the weather station at Finner, where 170.3mm  of rain fell. That was 236% of the long term average. 

Met Éireann’s report for June shows the majority of monthly rainfall totals at the weather stations around the country were above average and all available monthly sunshine totals were below average.

Monthly rainfall totals for the month were lowest at Oak Park, Co Carlow with 40.5 mm.

The highest daily rainfall total was 53.6 mm at Newport, Co Mayo on June 28, its wettest June day since records began there 60 years ago.

The number of rain days ranged from 14 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Cork Airport to 25 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin. The number of wet days ranged from seven days at Mace Head, Co Galway to 17 days at three stations in Sligo and Donegal. A wet day is a day with 1.0 mm or more of rainfall.

The majority of mean air temperatures were close to their average for the month.

The month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed of 37 knots (69 km/h)

was reported at Malin Head, on June 5 and Roches Point, Co Cork on June 6.

