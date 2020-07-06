Breaking: One new confirmed Covid-19 case in Donegal making it the 2nd new case in less than a week

There has been one NEW confirmed Covid-19 case in Donegal it was confirmed this evening. The figure now stands at 466 as of midnight on Saturday. It is the second NEW confirmed case in the last week after many weeks of stability at 464.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 now stands at 1,741 and there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Sunday 5th July, the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that Government advice against all non-essential travel will remain in place until 20 July.

He said international travel is not advised and should be avoided. A "Green list" of countries to which people can travel to and from will be published on 20 July.

He added that there is no change on travel to and from Northern Ireland.

The Health Service Executive's Chief Clinical Officer also supports mandatory quarantine for people arriving into Ireland from high risk countries as tracing and tracking people has met with limited success.

Dr Colm Henry urged people not to go abroad unless it is for essential travel.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 141. Of which;

Males 45% / Females 55%

Median age is 37 years old; 66% of these cases were under 45 years of age

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 41%, Kildare 17% & Sligo 12%

15% of these cases were travel related

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “If an environment does not feel safe, or it means you are unable to follow public health advice, do not risk it and go elsewhere.

“Between mid-May to the end of June, 35% of those identified as a close contact of a confirmed case did not take up the offer of a test. Every case has the potential to turn into a cluster, which in turn has the potential to spread through a community. If you are identified as a close contact, please take up the offer of a test without delay.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “If allowed to spread, COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm our health service. Our healthcare workers remain on the frontline of this pandemic, and it is each individuals choices that will determine what our health service will face in the coming weeks and months. Please continue to follow the guidelines; physically distance, wash your hands regularly, use cough/sneeze etiquette, wear a face covering appropriately.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “Vulnerable and older people rely on the actions of each and every one of us for their safety. If the virus begins to spread in our communities, these fellow-citizens will be most at risk. We should have no doubt by now that the decisions we make, which are in line with public health advice, will save lives.”

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows a higher level of overall worry among the population and a continued increase in the proportion of the population anticipating a second wave.

The nationally representative sample of 2,004 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals;

Almost three quarters (74%) think that there will be a second wave – up 20% in the past month.

41% of the population now believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and one in three (32%) believe it is ahead of us.

