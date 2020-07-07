Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station appeal for information following an assault

Contact
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an assault that occurred near the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on June 30 at 7.50pm.
Gardaí are reporting that an 18-year-old man was attacked by three teenagers, two females and one male.
Minor results were incurred as a result of the incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
