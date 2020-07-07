New Covid-19 track and trace app is proving very popular

A Covid-19 tracker app, which will help identify close contacts of people who test positive for the disease is proving very popular across the nation.

It is envisaged that the app will facilitate contact tracing, symptom tracking and contain other information about the virus.

One of the ways by which the virus is tracked is by tracing close contacts of people who themselves test positive.

The COVID Tracker app is now available to download. It will help in the fight against coronavirus.



Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the situation is currently "looking good" but he also emphasised that all elements of the pandemic are being kept under constant review.

Dr Glynn also urged anyone who has been identified as a close contact to "take up the offer of a test without delay".

He said between mid-May to the end of June, 35% of those identified as a close contact of a confirmed case "did not take up the offer of a test" and warned, "every case has the potential to turn into a cluster, which in turn has the potential to spread through a community".

The new app will not tell you whether you have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, if you do receive a positive test result, you can give the app permission to notify those with whom you have been in close contact, so they can then avail of testing, too.