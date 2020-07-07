Gardaí appeal for information in relation to valuable bike that is missing

Contact
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a missing, high-end bike.
The bike fell off a cycle carrier in the Dunfanaghy area on Wednesday, July 1.
The bike is described as being a Rockhopper and has forked suspension on the front and is extremely valuable to the owner and is also worth a significant amount of money.
Anyone who is approached and given the opportunity to purchase the specialised bike is asked to contact gardaí.
The bicycle is silver and grey. Someone may have the bicycle and are uncertain whom to contact in relation to it - this person is urged to contact Milford gardaí.
Anyone who may have any information can call Milford gardaí on 074 91 53 060.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.