Gardaí appeal for information in relation to valuable bike that is missing

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a missing, high-end bike.

The bike fell off a cycle carrier in the Dunfanaghy area on Wednesday, July 1.

The bike is described as being a Rockhopper and has forked suspension on the front and is extremely valuable to the owner and is also worth a significant amount of money.

Anyone who is approached and given the opportunity to purchase the specialised bike is asked to contact gardaí.

The bicycle is silver and grey. Someone may have the bicycle and are uncertain whom to contact in relation to it - this person is urged to contact Milford gardaí.

Anyone who may have any information can call Milford gardaí on 074 91 53 060.