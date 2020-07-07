Clothing and small sum of cash taken during Carrigart burglary

Contact
It is thought that entry was gained to Carrigart home through an unsecured window
Clothing and a small sum of cash were stolen during the course of a burglary that took place between June 26 and June 30 in Carrigart.
Gardaí in Milford are investigating the incident which occurred at Aughalatty.
It is understood that entry was gained to the property through an unsecured window.
Milford gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything unusual or suspicious over the course of the four days to contact them on 074 91 53060.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.