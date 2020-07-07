Clothing and small sum of cash taken during Carrigart burglary

Clothing and a small sum of cash were stolen during the course of a burglary that took place between June 26 and June 30 in Carrigart.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the incident which occurred at Aughalatty.

It is understood that entry was gained to the property through an unsecured window.

Milford gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed anything unusual or suspicious over the course of the four days to contact them on 074 91 53060.