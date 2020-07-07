Contact

DNA analysis of human remains enables gardaí to identify man

Appeal for information, deceased had no known blood relative

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí investigating the discovery of human remains in the Dublin suburb of Rathmines on 9th April, 2020 have through DNA analysis, positively identified the remains as those of missing person Stephen Corrigan.

Born on June 8, 1963, he was a resident in the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 and has been missing since 22nd November, 2011.

Gardaí issued appeals to locate Stephen through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

Stephen has been identified through DNA analysis compared with a familial DNA sample provided by his mother. Sadly, Stephen’s mother is now deceased, as is his only other known blood relative.

An Garda Síochána continue to try and identify surviving members of Stephen’s family and are appealing to any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

