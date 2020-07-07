Irish punter just misses out on €144m EuroMillions jackpot

Contact
One Irish punter was just one number away from scooping a massive prize in the Euromillions draw tonight where the jackpot was a tasty €144 million.
The Irish player matched five numbers and also had one Lucky Star.
The overall winner of the jackpot was someone who bought the ticket in Spain.
But the Irish punter still manage to pocket a decent €112,000.
The winning numbers in tonight's draw were 12, 16, 23, 33, 41, while the two lucky stars were 8 and 10.
More than 70,000 Irish people won prizes.
Meanwhile, there was no winner of Ireland's EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.
The winning numbers in that draw were 04, 09, 20, 23 and 24.
