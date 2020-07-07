Contact

Special t-shirt for the event is unveiled

Entries continues to grow for Virtual Donegal Half Marathon 2020

Almost 100 entries have been received for the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon scheduled for the last weekend in August.

The T-shirt for the event, being held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group, was unveiled this week.

“Given that there might not be a lot of long-distance road races this year, the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon T-shirt could well be something of a collector’s item,” commented race director, Brendan McDaid.

After much deliberation, the organising committee took the decision in June not to proceed with an actual race this year because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“With the race not now taking place in an organised form, we are appealing for as many of the running fraternity as possible to get involved and run the half marathon distance over the last weekend of August – Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th. There’s also the option of entering a three-person relay team, with each member completing 7K.

“We are happy with the entry so far and we are expecting the numbers to rise over the coming weeks. Holding a virtual race is providing a new challenge for us as a committee and given the number of entries so far, there is an obvious appetite out there for something like this,” he added.

The early bird rate of €25 is the fee for the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon.

To enter click on the link below

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-virtual/select_ competition

