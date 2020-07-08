Covid-19 update shows NO additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been notified of any additional deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, it was confirmed this evening.

There have been 1,738 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The most recent validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of four deaths.

Also today, it emerged that there were 11 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25,542.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases reported in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period to midnight on Monday, July 6. The number of people tested positive since testing began in Donegal remains at 466.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "A key element of our response to COVID-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing. Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. Instead, isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay."

He added: “The National Public Health Emergency Team meets again tomorrow (Thursday 9 July) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19."





