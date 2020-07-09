Contact

No row back on pension promises acceptable - TD

The Letrim TD is also TD for Bundoran Ballyshannon and Ballintra due to electoral commission decisions

Differences between Laois Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs on pension changes

Speaking in Dublin today, Sinn Féin justice spokesman, Martin Kenny TD,who also represents parts of south Donegal said that any rowing back on the Programme for Government promise not to extend the old age pension age this year would be unacceptable.

Deputy Kenny said:

“People of pension age deserve their pensions and should receive them. Sinn Féin, in its election manifesto called for the pension to be paid to those reaching 65 years of age. This is fair and proper for people at the end of their working lives.

“The FF-FG-Green coalition promised to leave things as they are this year, with pensions at 66 years, but then began the talk of a “review” of pension arrangements and then, Paschal Donoghue began to row back, talking about the cost of Covid-19. Then Micheál Martin joined in, paving the way for a full u-turn and blaming the pandemic.

“This is not on. This is an issue which is close to the hearts of, not only those of pension age, but their families and communities. There is a deep injustice in penalising people at the end of their working lives, who have made a significant contribution to this society and who deserve now to be supported without any hassle or humiliation for them by asking them to sign-on for dole, or other interim allowances or forcing them to work for longer before receiving the pensions to which they are entitled.”

