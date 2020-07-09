Fears than young Donegal people still ignorant of Covid-19 dangers

Fears that some young Donegal people are not taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously has been strongly highlighted this week by the Donegal Youth service.

It comes as another Donegal case of Covid-19 was confirmed over the weekend.

And they say that some young people from the county think that they are unlikely to contract the virus and are therefore congregating in larger than advised groups. They have also advised young people here to be wary of fake news and misinformation.

Gareth Gibson is the Youth Information Officer with the Donegal Youth Service.

He told the Democrat:

"Donegal Youth Service has been working to support young people and their families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. It has come to our attention that some young people are of the opinion that they are very unlikely to contract the Corona Virus and as a result are congregating in larger than advised groups.

"Unfortunately some opinions exist, that if you don't know someone who has the Virus you won't get it and even if you do it's no big deal."

The worrying comments come on the back of Department of Health statistics that show almost 25% of those who have contracted the Covid-19 in Ireland were between the ages of 15 and 34. That includes 7.5% (1,903) of cases for ages 15 to 24 and16.8% (4,289) for those between the ages 25-34.

Fake news

Mr Gibson also referenced the huge amount of fake news and misinformation that permeated the Covid-19 debate:

"It is imperative that we all are aware of fake news and misinformation and we should aim to gather our information from trusted, reliable and independent sources.

"With this in mind the staff in our Letterkenny Youth Information Centre are more than happy to help. As a Youth Service we want to remind young people that they are still susceptible and could transmit the virus to their friends and loved ones. We would urge young people to observe the government guidelines, maintain social distancing and stay safe.

And if they would like some support at this time DYS have staff available to help right across the County, including our national youth information webchat service available via https://direct.lc.chat/ 10341532/

Relapse fears

The genuine fears of a relapse or second wave as well as the seriousness of the situation has been highlighted by a number of church figures, including the Rector of Dunfanaghy, Raymunterdoney and Tullaghobegley, Rev David Skuce.

On Sunday past, Rev Skuce reminded the congregation that the coronavirus was still present in the community.

He urged his parishioners to continue to exercise caution as they returned to worship and as they went about their lives generally.

“Don’t be like the cattle released from the byre after the winter, running wild into the field. Do things gradually, be careful and take it easy,” he said.

During the seven weeks in a row, up to June 19th, Donegal, Laois and Kerry all recorded less than 10 new cases.

However Donegal has now recorded its second new case in just over a week after many weeks of stability where the number of confirmed cases remained at 464 cases. That figure now stands at 466 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening.

Monday saw the launch of the COVID Tracker App for Ireland, which has been uploaded by the hundreds of thousands as of Wednesday evening.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment, testing and contact tracing are vital to our ongoing collective efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"The app is integral to contact tracing, working in tandem with the key public health measures of social distancing, hand washing, covering our coughs and wearing face coverings, helping us to stay safe and to protect each other.”

