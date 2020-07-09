Three patients reported to be waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital

107 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

95 are waiting in the emergency department, while 12 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

It was reported that three patients were awaiting beds in the emergency department of Letterkenny University Hospital.

There were three patients waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, one in the emergency department and two others awaiting on wards, according to the INMO report.