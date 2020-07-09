POLL RESULTS: See what Donegal people have to say about the wearing of face masks

Three out of every five respondents in our readers poll on www.DonegalLive.ie say they wear face masks in public.

We put the following question to our readers: “The government is advising that face masks should be worn in places such as shops and on public transport where it is difficult to maintain two-metre physical distancing.

“Some say this doesn't go far enough and masks should be mandatory, with many people still not wearing masks. What do you think?”

55% said they wore masks in public places such as shops and they believed that this should be mandatory. A further 4% said they themselves wore face masks but did not believe it should be enforced.

One in four respondents said they did not wear masks but they would wear one if it became mandatory.

The full results of our weekend poll are:

55% - I wear a mask in public places such as shops and I believe they should be mandatory

24% - I don't wear a mask but I would wear one if the government made it mandatory

14% - I don't wear a mask and I don't believe anyone should be made to wear one

4% - I usually wear a mask myself but I don't believe it should be enforced

2% - I need more information about wearing masks so that I can make an informed decision

1% - I have a medical condition or disability which prevents me from wearing a mask