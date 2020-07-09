FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Unpermitted additive leads to withdrawal of snack food from shop shelves

Contact
Food Safety Authority of Ireland issues warning about unpermitted additive in rice cakes
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a notice warning of the withdrawal of a brand of rice cakes due to an unpermitted additive.
The alert issued on July 9 refers to the presence of additive Erythrosine (E 127) in Mong Lee Shang, Taiwan Mochi Glutinous Rice Cakes with Taro Paste in pack size 300g.
Batches affected have Taiwan listed as their country of origin and have the following best before dates: 31/08/2020, 30/11/2020, 15/04/2021, 31/05/2021, 15/07/2021 and 30/09/2021.
According to the FSAI: "The above batches of Mong Lee Shang, Taiwan Mochi Glutinous Rice Cake with Taro Paste contains the colour erythrosine (E 127). This is an approved food additive which is permitted for use in a restricted number of foods, however its use is not permitted in this specific type of product. The implicated batches are therefore, being withdrawn from sale."
