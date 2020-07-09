Covid-19 update: concern as number of deaths and cases increases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a total of six more people with COVID-19 have sadly died.

There has now been a total of 1,743 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A total of 23 further cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

And in Donegal one new case was confirmed, bringing the total since testing began to 467 in the county.

There is now a total of 25,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 9 July) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

“15 of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.

“In addition, 77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age. COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,743 reflects this.

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the sixth consecutive day and the death toll remains at 554.

There are three new cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 5,768.

For the 13th day in a row there are no patients with the virus being treated in intensive care in Northern Ireland, RTE has reported.