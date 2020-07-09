Naomh Conaill will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy senior championship against Termon

The much-awaited draws for the Michael Murphy Donegal Club championships have resulted in plenty of talking points. The draws were streamed live on RnaG and the Donegal GAA Facebook.

The Dr Maguire holders Naomh Conaill will begin their defence with a home tie against Dungloe and in the second round will travel for a local derby to Ardara.

Last year’s defeated finalists Gaoth Dobhair start away to Four Masters and then have Killybegs at home.

The big clash of the first two rounds will take place at O’Donnell Park on the second weekend in August when St Eunan’s host Kilcar in O’Donnell Park.

The full draws in all the championships are as follows:



SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: Kilcar, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs, MacCumhaills, Four Masters, St Michaels

Group B: Milford, St Eunans, Termon, Glenfin, Glenswilly, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara, Dungloe



Round 1: Four Masters v Gaoth Dobhair; Killybegs v Glenfin; MacCumhaills v Ardara; Naomh Conaill v Milford; Bundoran v St Eunans; St Michaels v Glenswilly; Kilcar v Termon; St Nauls v Dungloe



Round 2: Glenswilly v Four Masters; Ardara v Naomh Conaill; Dungloe v MacCumhaills; Glenfin v St Nauls; Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs; Termon v Bundoran; St Eunans v Kilcar; Milford v St Michaels



INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: Buncrana; Naomh Muire; Naomh Colmcille; Naomh Ultan; Red Hughs; Malin

Group B: Aodh Ruadh; Naomh Columba; Gaeil Fhanada; Cloughaneely; Naomh Brid; Beart



JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: 7 N Padraig Muff; 8 N Muire Convoy; 9 Pettigo; 4 Urris; 2 Carndonagh



Group B: 6 Na Rossa; 10 R Emmetts; 3 Letterkenny Gaels; 5 Downings; 1 Moville

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: N Padraig Lifford; Carndonagh, Glenswilly, Downings, N Padraig Muff; Naomh Conaill; N Muire Convoy

Group B: Four Masters, MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Urris, Termon, St Eunans C, Glenfin



SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

1 St Eunans

2 MacCumhaills

3 Beart

4 Buncrana

5 Setanta



JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: St Eunans, An Clochan Liath, Setanta, MacCumhaills

Group B: Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels