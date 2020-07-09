Naomh Conaill will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy senior championship against Termon

Contact
Naomh Conaill - champions of 2019
The much-awaited draws for the Michael Murphy Donegal Club championships have resulted in plenty of talking points. The draws were streamed live on RnaG and the Donegal GAA Facebook.
The Dr Maguire holders Naomh Conaill will begin their defence with a home tie against Dungloe and in the second round will travel for a local derby to Ardara.
Last year’s defeated finalists Gaoth Dobhair start away to Four Masters and then have Killybegs at home.
The big clash of the first two rounds will take place at O’Donnell Park on the second weekend in August when St Eunan’s host Kilcar in O’Donnell Park.
The full draws in all the championships are as follows:
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: Kilcar, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs, MacCumhaills, Four Masters, St Michaels
Group B: Milford, St Eunans, Termon, Glenfin, Glenswilly, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara, Dungloe
Round 1: Four Masters v Gaoth Dobhair; Killybegs v Glenfin; MacCumhaills v Ardara; Naomh Conaill v Milford; Bundoran v St Eunans; St Michaels v Glenswilly; Kilcar v Termon; St Nauls v Dungloe
Round 2: Glenswilly v Four Masters; Ardara v Naomh Conaill; Dungloe v MacCumhaills; Glenfin v St Nauls; Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs; Termon v Bundoran; St Eunans v Kilcar; Milford v St Michaels
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: Buncrana; Naomh Muire; Naomh Colmcille; Naomh Ultan; Red Hughs; Malin
Group B: Aodh Ruadh; Naomh Columba; Gaeil Fhanada; Cloughaneely; Naomh Brid; Beart
JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: 7 N Padraig Muff; 8 N Muire Convoy; 9 Pettigo; 4 Urris; 2 Carndonagh
Group B: 6 Na Rossa; 10 R Emmetts; 3 Letterkenny Gaels; 5 Downings; 1 Moville
JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: N Padraig Lifford; Carndonagh, Glenswilly, Downings, N Padraig Muff; Naomh Conaill; N Muire Convoy
Group B: Four Masters, MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Urris, Termon, St Eunans C, Glenfin
SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
1 St Eunans
2 MacCumhaills
3 Beart
4 Buncrana
5 Setanta
JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: St Eunans, An Clochan Liath, Setanta, MacCumhaills
Group B: Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.