Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Naomh Conaill will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy senior championship against Termon

BIG CLASH IN SECOND ROUND OF GAMES IN O'DONNELL PARK - ST EUNANS V KILCAR

Naomh Conaill will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy senior championship against Termon

Naomh Conaill - champions of 2019

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The much-awaited draws for the Michael Murphy Donegal Club championships have resulted in plenty of talking points. The draws were streamed live on RnaG and the Donegal GAA Facebook.

The Dr Maguire holders Naomh Conaill will begin their defence with a home tie against Dungloe and in the second round will travel for a local derby to Ardara.

Last year’s defeated finalists Gaoth Dobhair start away to Four Masters and then have Killybegs at home.

The big clash of the first two rounds will take place at O’Donnell Park on the second weekend in August when St Eunan’s host Kilcar in O’Donnell Park.

The full draws in all the championships are as follows: 


SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: Kilcar, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs, MacCumhaills, Four Masters, St Michaels

Group B: Milford, St Eunans, Termon, Glenfin, Glenswilly, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara, Dungloe 


Round 1: Four Masters v  Gaoth Dobhair; Killybegs v Glenfin; MacCumhaills v Ardara; Naomh Conaill v Milford; Bundoran v St Eunans; St Michaels v Glenswilly; Kilcar v Termon; St Nauls v Dungloe


Round 2: Glenswilly v Four Masters; Ardara v Naomh Conaill; Dungloe v MacCumhaills; Glenfin v St Nauls; Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs; Termon v Bundoran; St Eunans v Kilcar; Milford v St Michaels


INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: Buncrana; Naomh Muire; Naomh Colmcille; Naomh Ultan; Red Hughs; Malin

Group B: Aodh Ruadh; Naomh Columba; Gaeil Fhanada; Cloughaneely; Naomh Brid; Beart


JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: 7 N Padraig Muff; 8 N Muire Convoy; 9 Pettigo; 4 Urris; 2 Carndonagh


Group B: 6 Na Rossa; 10 R Emmetts; 3 Letterkenny Gaels; 5 Downings; 1 Moville

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: N Padraig Lifford; Carndonagh, Glenswilly, Downings, N Padraig Muff; Naomh Conaill; N Muire Convoy

Group B: Four Masters, MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Urris, Termon, St Eunans C, Glenfin


SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

1  St Eunans

2  MacCumhaills

3  Beart 

4  Buncrana

5  Setanta


JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: St Eunans, An Clochan Liath, Setanta, MacCumhaills

Group B: Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie